Fisherman Grabbed for Selling Illegal Fuel

The Keta Police have arrested a 33-year-old fisherman for allegedly selling illegal and adulterated diesel to the public.



A source told DAILY GUIDE that the fisherman, one Benard Akoto, was arrested after the Police stormed his house at Vui, near Keta based on intelligence.



The adulterated diesel does not meet the quality standards of the country and is believed to be harmful to the public and engines, the source revealed.



On 10th February, this year, the Police, after a thorough investigation, stormed the house where the diesel was being sold at House Number 8, opposite the Audit Service Office of the Keta Municipality located at Vui.



Arrest



On reaching the house, they found a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number, GN-3344-14 being loaded with diesel.



Apparently, the driver purchased the fuel from a woman in the house.



The woman, who happens to be a student nurse and co-tenant in the house, revealed that her co-tenant and owner of the diesel, one Benard Akoto, popularly known as ‘Storo,’ pleaded with her to sell the fuel when he was going out.



A thorough search in the room of Benard Akoto revealed that he had 56 gallons of the adulterated diesel and 37 empty ones in gallons popularly referred to as “Kufour gallon.”



They also found an amount of GH¢4,251 on a table in the room. The police gathered all the evidence, including an amount of GH¢172 which the girl claims to proceeds from the sale at the time. They arrested the woman and two other co-tenants, a male and female, all student nurses. All three were released after giving their statement. They were asked to inform Akoto to report at the police station on his return to the house, a source revealed.



Source of Diesel



He, however, reported to the Police a few days later and admitted ownership of the diesel when interrogated. According to him, only GHC500 out of the total amount found by the Police were proceeds of the diesel sale.



He explained that he got the diesel from some foreigners on the high seas. Apparently, he has a butter trade arrangement with the whites, who give him the diesel in exchange for fruits, the source added.



When contacted, the Crime Officer Officer at Keta, Reynolds Manteaw confirmed the case, but refused to give details, saying, “The suspect has since been arraigned before the Keta Circuit Court where he was granted bail with two sureties.”



He declined to comment on the court case, which has been adjourned to 11th July, 2017.



Security Threat



The latest arrest seems to confirm the fears of many security experts and heads of security agencies in the country about the lack of security on the sea.



The Police source claimed the same procedure could be used by militants and terrorists to smuggle drugs and weapons into the country.



He was hopeful the arrest would serve as a wake-up call to the security agencies to improve security on the sea.