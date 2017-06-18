Court To Rule UEW Case July 10

Related Stories The Winneba High Court has fixed 10 July, 2017 to rule on a motion for interlocutory injunction on the Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba.



Defense Counsel for the school Peter Zwennes is praying the court to dismiss the application filed by Supi Kofi Kwayera of Winneba against Governing Council of the University for overstaying their tenure.



Mr Zwennes and Mr Fredrick Sampson Gurah who represented the University of Education prayed the court to dismiss the motion since the plaintiff has no capacity intermeddle in the school’s affairs.



Mr Zwennes also filed motion on behalf of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Winneba branch of the University to join the suit.



The Defense Counsel also challenged the jurisdiction of High Court to hear the case bothering on the fundamentals human right of 1992 Constitution.



Supi Kwayera has filed suit under Act 23, 41(1) and 296 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.



The plaintiff was praying the court for the enforcement of section 8 of ACT 678, section 38 and 39 of ACT 663.



Supi Kwayera is seeking reliefs at the court to place injunction on university governing Council.



The plaintiff was represented by Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo Markin and MP for Effutu Constituency.



The court presided over by Justice George Ato Mills-Graves castigated media houses for bad and wrongful reportage about purported ruling given by the court to shut down the University.



The Presiding Judge said the publication sort to create confusion in the country.



Mr Alexander Afenyo Markin told the court that the publication was contained in a press release issued and signed by Registrar of the University, Mr Acquaa Mensah and copied to the media houses.



Mr Zwennes rendered apology to the Court on the publication which sort to create confusion about the school.



Mr Afenyo Markin prayed the court to grant reliefs seeking to ensure that enforcement of the ACT to promote peace and stability in Winneba and on the university campuses.