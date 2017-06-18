Speaker Asks Ghanaians To Shun Dishonesty

Related Stories The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Michael Ocquaye, has entreated Ghanaians to shun acts of stealing and dishonesty and work diligently to improve productivity at their workplaces.



He said people who engaged in those acts sometimes were not mindful of the harm they were causing the citizenry.



Prof Michael Ocquaye said this when a delegation from the Community Hospital Group (CHG) paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Parliament House.



The Community Hospital Group (CHG) was established in 2009 to provide healthcare to the public and currently employs about 600 people with branches in Ashongman, Kaneshie, Akim Oda, Ashaiman and Kukurantumi. These branches receive about 50,000 patients at their clinics each month.



Prof. Oquaye said acts of dishonesty were misbehaviours that affect the public and the private sectors and results in killing businesses.



“A person starts a hospital and employs you there, but before you realise all the medicines are stolen. He then opens a small clinic in his own house while at the same time claiming to be your worker,” he said.



Prof. Ocquaye said many business ventures had collapsed in the country because of dishonesty adding that those who contributed to the collapse would then turn round and complain of unemployment.



He urged Ghanaians to be truthful at their workplaces and contribute their best to ensure that the business succeeds.



Prof. Ocquaye said the Community Hospital Group model was a good example of private healthcare delivery which had complemented the efforts of government to provide quality healthcare services.



He congratulated the management for the good job adding; “You started modestly and you have shown consistency, commitment and dedication.”



Mr Akwasi Acquah, the Chief Executive Officer of the CHG, commended the Speaker for his contribution towards the commissioning of the Ashongman branch of the Community Hospital Group on July 1, 2009, when he was then the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya.



He said the CHG, aside its five branches, had been able to establish three mortuaries in the Greater Accra and Eastern regions.



Mr Acquah said the CHG had decided to run side-by-side with government’s programme of “One District, One Factory,” adding that if the districts were going to operate factories then there should be hospitals to cater for the health needs of the workers.



He commended Parliament for the hard work and invited the Speaker to attend the eighth anniversary celebration of the CHG which falls on July 1, 2017.