Legon Student Unconscious After Being Stabbed By Boyfriend

Related Stories A student of the University of the Ghana is currently fighting for her life after her boyfriend allegedly attacked her on campus Friday evening.



The victim, Zara Hussein, a Diploma in Adult Education student, was reportedly stabbed severally in the neck by his 42-year-old boyfriend after he found her and another man in her room.



Reports suggest that, the attacker only identified as Musah, had been trying in vain to reach Zara on phone, so he decided to go to her room at Akuafo Hall but was stopped at the entrance of the room by the victim. He forced his way through only to discover that another man in the room.



Suspecting the man to be a rival, Musah charged at him and during the altercation that ensued, Zara is reported to have sided with the other man, leaving Musah incensed.



He rushed out of the room and returned minutes later with a broken glass and stabbed Zara several times in the neck.



After rendering her unconscious, he attempted to flee but was arrested by some students who had gone to rescue the victim.



The victim was rushed to the University of Ghana Hospital while Musah has been handed over to the Legon Police.



Reports indicate that Musah and Zara were planning to get married after the Ramadan.