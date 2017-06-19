Ex-Prez Mahama Dedicates Father’s Day To Major Mahama

Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed well wishes to fathers across the country and dedicated the celebration of Father’s Day to the late Major Maxwell Mahama.



In a Facebook message to commemorate the day on Sunday June 18, Mr Mahama said he was dedicating the day also to “all servicemen who've fallen in the line of duty & their children robbed of daddy's joy”.



Major Maxwell Mahama was a nephew to the former president. The late military officer was lynched by residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region where he was on official duty to combat illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey.



The angry mob mistook Major Mahama for an armed robber after a snail seller spotted a pistol on him when he was reaching for his pocket to pay for snails he had bought from her while jogging on Monday 29 May.



Government has promised a Trust Fund to help the family of the deceased with a seed fund of GHS500,000 with President Akufo-Addo also pledging some GHS50,000 from his personal coffers to the bereaved family.



He has been given a state burial with full military funeral traditions at the Osu cemetery.



52 suspects have been remanded so far pending the next court hearing in relation to the case.