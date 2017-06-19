Ex-Prez Mahama Dedicates Father’s Day To Major Mahama

|
Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed well wishes to fathers across the country and dedicated the celebration of Father’s Day to the late Major Maxwell Mahama.
In a Facebook message to commemorate the day on Sunday June 18, Mr Mahama said he was dedicating the day also to “all servicemen who've fallen in the line of duty & their children robbed of daddy's joy”.
Major Maxwell Mahama was a nephew to the former president. The late military officer was lynched by residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region where he was on official duty to combat illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey.
The angry mob mistook Major Mahama for an armed robber after a snail seller spotted a pistol on him when he was reaching for his pocket to pay for snails he had bought from her while jogging on Monday 29 May.
Government has promised a Trust Fund to help the family of the deceased with a seed fund of GHS500,000 with President Akufo-Addo also pledging some GHS50,000 from his personal coffers to the bereaved family.
He has been given a state burial with full military funeral traditions at the Osu cemetery.
52 suspects have been remanded so far pending the next court hearing in relation to the case.
