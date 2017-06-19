A Different Kind Of Father’s Day - Major Mahama's Widow Writes...

Related Stories The widow of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama has penned a moving message on behalf of her two children in remembrance of their departed loving father.



Dear Maxwell, I woke up early thinking about today, thinking about how different it will be, thinking about the kids, thinking about everything, and crying. Today (yesterday was) is father’s day, and I know the importance of fathers in the lives of children, and I will miss the rock you were to the kids and me.



You would have prayed for them in their sleep, and played with them later in the day, you would have teased Jerry that he loves food, and you would have teased Jaden for playing deaf when watching cartoons.



You would have said the boys are your therapy, and you would have jumped around with them, they would have asked for more, and you would have laughed and said that “these kids don’t know that I am growing old”. Today, I will take consolation in Psalm 68:5 which says “Father to the fatherless, defender of widows-this is God, whose dwelling is holy."



This journey will be long and full of uncertainties but we will survive because you would want us to survive. You never liked it when people put their lives on hold and you definitely WILL not like us to put our lives on hold now, not for anything, not to please GHANAIANS, not to please hypocrites.



You would love to see us dancing without you, singing, laughing, bonding, living, and loving you. You would love to see me dressed up to kill-I will gather courage and do that soon my love, you would love to see a broad smile on my face and some lipstick on my lips.



I don’t know how it will be, but I will try to be a father and a mother, with God as the overall father for the kids. This task is huge but God does not give us more than we can handle. I won’t be able to send the kids out today because I may end up crying the whole time. I’m sure by now, you are laughing at me and saying the usual “B, you have too many tears in your tear ducts so you just want to empty your eyes”.



The devil wanted to break me but I am crushed down and not destroyed. God gave me new and stronger wings to fly at a higher altitude.



Thank you for the many great memories, even if I say a memory a day, 10 years will not dry up the special moments.



Great Father, we love you, God bless your beautiful soul my king.