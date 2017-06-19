Biodiversity Conservation Essential For Nation’s Survival - Prof. Frimpong-Boateng

Related Stories Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, says the conservation of biodiversity and natural resources is essential to the country's survival.



He, therefore, called for attitudinal and behavioural change among Ghanaians to ensure sustainable protection of the environment and natural resources.



Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said this when he launched the Fifth Edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show in Accra.



The media launch preceded the main event slated for August 31- September 4 at the Efua Sutherland Children's Park being organised by Stratcomm Africa.



The flower show aims at increasing public awareness on the need to grow flora and fauna for aesthetic, beautification and health benefits.



Prof. Frimpong-Boateng noted that promoting the cultivation of flowers was an avenue for creating employment and eradicating poverty.



He cited Kenya and Ethiopia where horticulture and floriculture had created jobs for millions and flower experts earned millions of dollars in foreign exchange.



He commended the organisers for creating a platform for preserving the environment and creating awareness of job opportunities and income generation and pledged the Ministry's support to ensure a successful programme.



The Minister said businesses and individuals had realised that garden and flowers were not only objects of beauty to the eye and healing to the distressed soul but also good for individual livelihoods.



He, therefore, called for the need to deepen national awareness to addressing the phenomenon of climate change and environmental degradation.



"My Ministry will partner the Ghana Garden and Flower Show Movement to promote the education and empowerment of all Ghanaians by increasing awareness of, and concern for, environmental issues," he said.



Prtof. Frimpong-Boateng, therefore, urged the media to give environmental issues a pride of place in their reportage and programming to stem the tide of environmental degradation in the country.





