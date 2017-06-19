Don’t Erect Billboards Without Permit - AMA

Related Stories The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) says the indiscriminate citing of billboards in the metropolis is destroying the beauty of capital and warned the public to desist from the act.



It said citing of billboards without permit was an offence which is clearly stated in the bye-laws of the AMA.



A statement signed by Numo Blafo III, the Head of Public Affairs of the AMA and copied the Ghana News Agency on Saturday, said the AMA placed notices on the erection of illegal billboards and had, however, concluded a two-week reconciliation exercise with legal advertising industry players on June 12.



It said it had started the removal of all unpermitted structures mounted at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and the Railway Station in the Central Business District of Accra to ensure sanity and safety of the public.



“We have noticed that some unscrupulous and unidentified advertisers have been mounting billboards with images of political figures and later commercialise these sites.



“This administration does not intend to run a fire-fighting and ambulance regime and, therefore, is ensuring the compliance with existing regulations even as it works to enhance the bye-laws,” the statement said.



It said the AMA would not relent in its efforts to educate the populace and enforce the bye-laws “to deliver on the clean, smart, resilient and sustainable city agenda.”



The statement commended persons who had been using the AMA’s whatsApp hotlines; 0202464411/0202464446 to inform it of illegal activities and urged all well meaning Ghanaians to come on board to support the Assembly to make Accra a clean and pleasant city.