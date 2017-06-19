Gender Minister Commends Fathers

Related Stories The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, on Sunday expressed appreciation to all fathers for their tireless efforts in nurturing, protecting and guiding their children.



“The Ministry, on this occasion of Fathers Day, would like to appreciate all fathers for their tireless unsung efforts in nurturing, protecting and guiding their children, whether biological or not,” a statement issued by the Minister, Madam Otiko Afisah Djaba, said.



Father’s Day is celebrated worldwide to recognize the contribution that fathers and father figures make in the lives of their children. This day celebrates fatherhood and male parenting. Although it is celebrated on a variety of dates worldwide, many countries observe this day on the third Sunday in June.



“As a member state of the United Nations who strives for gender equality, we believe it is equally fair to celebrate our fathers just as we did some few weeks ago for our mothers,” the statement said.



It said a lot had been said about fathers not being celebrated as much as mother’s although they contributed immensely in the upbringing of the child.



“Even though the love of both mother and father is crucial to a child’s self-esteem, emotional stability and mental health, the father’s love seems to play a bigger role in a kid’s problems with personality and psychological adjustment, delinquency and substance,” the statement said.



“Long work days and swing shifts of white colour jobs as well as other income generating activities which most men engage in to earn a living set the stage for the “not often around” father. Overtime, fathers often become regarded as merely bread winners who fulfilled their paternal duty by providing for the needs of his family. Dad made the money and mum did everything else,” the statement said.



It said this kind of thinking had had a negative effect on the home though fathers did so many “silent” things without their children knowing, adding; “The Father is really important and needed at home.”



The statement said research and statistics had proven the importance of having fathers around as they played a major role in the lives of children and the family.



“For this cause, they need to be appreciated and celebrated for all the sacrifices they make and the struggles they go through which they never talk about just to put smiles on the faces of their families.

“Fathers are the strong pillars around whom society revolves. The resilience of men to live according to expectations of their families and the community at large cannot be over emphasized.



Many fathers have to work tirelessly to provide daily subsistence resources for a large number of people, including aged parents, sisters, nephews and nieces,” the statement said.



It said it was, however, sad that some children were not being fathered in their upbringing because their fathers had abandoned their mothers and were sometimes never seen again.



“As we celebrate all the good and hardworking fathers we also want to encourage those who have abandoned their wives and children to go back to them to play their desirable roles.



“A father’s love may also boost children’s sense of wellbeing and pride.

“We Wish You A Happy Father’s Day,” the statement said.