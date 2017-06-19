Drivers Advised To Be Cautious As The Rains Set In

Related Stories Mr Emmanuel Nii Ankrah, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), has said over 80 per cent of road deaths were caused by human error.



He said the high rate of road accidents could be attributed to non- compliance to simple basic driving regulations and advised drivers to be cautious, especially during the rainy season.



Mr Ankrah said this when he inaugurated a 250,000 Ghana cedis office building constructed by the Gbawe-Mallam Taxi Branch of the GPRTU in Accra.



He said the rainy season was often characterised by hazy weather conditions and flooding which affected driving and increased the risk of road crashes.



He, therefore, urged drivers to ensure that their vehicles were in good working condition and observe traffic regulations to prevent loss of lives.



Mr Ankrah said the dynamics of modern business necessitated new structures such as waiting hall for passengers and offices adding that; “We cannot wait for the Assembly to shoulder all our social needs.

He commended the members of the Gbawe-Mallam Taxi Union for their vision.



Mr James Quarcoopome, the Branch Chairman, said measures were being put in place for the internal training of the branch drivers to broaden their scope in modern driving techniques.



“We have also guaranteed work-and-pay cars for them and soft loans for the maintenance of their cars with other benefits,” he said.



Mr Quarcoopome expressed gratitude to the Gbawe Mantse, Nii Laryea Famlite I, who offered the land for the project, and the Vanguard Assurance for its support to refurbish the office.



Mr Isaac Saah, the Weija Municipal Fire Officer, advised drivers who used gas to fuel their cars to ensure daily checks on their electrical wires, hoses, and valves to avoid leakages which might result in fires.