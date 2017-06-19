Trending: Where Fmr. Cocobod Boss Dr Opuni Buried His Mother

Related Stories The mother of Dr Stephen Opuni, a former CEO of Ghana COCOBOD, was this weekend buried at Babianiha in the Brong Ahafo Region. The tomb of the deceased has generated a lot of comments on social media and other media platforms.



The tomb which is in the form of a building was financed by the children of the deceased to honour their mother.



The matter has dominated social media discussions throughout the weekend with people expressing different opinions. The woman was a successful cocoa farmer in the Brong Ahafo Region who owned many businesses in the region and beyond.



All her children are successful professionals including Dr Opuni, a medical officer at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, two engineers based in the United States, etc.



According to the children, they would have constructed something more elegant than what has become a public issue had it not been the political consequences their brother may suffer considering our polarised political environment and the associated mischiefs.