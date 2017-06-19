Nana Addo Condemns Savelugu Thuggery

Related Stories President Nana Akufo-Addo has condemned supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are causing mayhem in the Savelugu municipality of the Northern Region because they disagree with his choice of Municipal Chief Executive.



Irate youth of the party clashed with police last week as they attempted preventing Ayishetu Seidu from taking office. They argue that she is not a member of the NPP and so does not merit that office.



Condemning the act of hooliganism at the swearing-in ceremony of Sophia Akuffo as new Chief Justice, Nana Akufo-Addo said: “Recent disturbances in Savelugu, for example, where allegedly a handful of party executives and youth, trying to prevent the Municipal Chief Executive who has been duly appointed with the requisite approval of the municipal assembly from working, are obviously unacceptable.



“I urge the police to do everything in their power to bring to book all those who fall foul of the law. We cannot have development which will bring jobs to our youth without order.”



According to him, his government will not shield any party hooligans from the law. “I use this occasion to assure the country that my government will not shield anyone found to have broken the laws of this country. Application of the laws of the land must occur in the words of the judicial oath: without fear or favour … or ill will, and, therefore, without recourse to the political or religious or ethnic affiliations of any citizen of the land. When you fall foul of the law, you must be dealt with accordingly and the law enforcement agencies, including the judiciary must ensure this is done. To persons perpetrating acts of lawlessness in the name of being members of the ruling party, let me make it clear to you that you will find no shield in my government from the law.”







