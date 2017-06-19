NGO Seeks Government Collaboration To Train More Adult Literates

Related Stories NGO, Engage Now Africa (ENA), has graduated some 16 participants of its adult literacy programme on Saturday with a call on the government and other NGOs to support the initiative.



Ghana Country Director of the ENA, Cecilia Amankwah, says government's collaboration with her institution would see more adults improving their literacy skills since the NGO has a robust network of adult literacy centres across the country.



“We want government to embrace ENA’s programme because ours is very effective. We have our own model and our success rates speak for itself. We need more collaboration from government and other NGOs that share in the vision of Engage Now Africa,” said Cecilia Amankwah.



She made the comment after the graduation ceremony held at Tantua International School, Sakaman in the greater Accra Region.

The participants received books and other learning materials to help them stay focused on their lessons after the 18-month-old learning process.



In April this year, ENA passed out over 80 adult learners after a year-long basic literacy programme in the Esikuma-Odobeng-Brakwa District of the Central Region.



Adult learners are usually trained in basic reading, writing and mathematics lessons to help improve their lives and mitigate against poverty.



Speaking at Saturday’s event, Mrs Amankwah said, “We really want to join forces to move this programme forward. We want to help everyone but one person cannot do it all, you need synergy, you need support to build strong forces to be able to more this work forward.”



Assemblywoman for Sakaman, Ms Rebecca Hesse-Lartey, urged the grandaunts to put their lessons to good use and also spread the word about the need for adult education.



“I will like to congratulate the students. They have done very, very well...it is the never too late to learn. Education is the key to success and I am very proud of you students,” she said.



With a presence in five other African countries, Engage Now Africa has spearheaded efforts to strengthen individuals, families, and communities to end poverty through adult education, provision of microloans, self-support assistance, provision of clean water and sanitation, medical services, orphan support, and eradication of modern forms of slavery.