CCTV Connected To Phone Leads To Arrest Of Armed Robbers (Photo)

Related Stories The police at Tesano in Ghana have arrested three members of an armed robbery gang through the help of CCTV connected to a mobile phone. The three suspect, Eric Duse, Kwabena Mohammed, and Yakubu Mamud, were arrested inside a rice warehouse at North Industrial Area behind the Police Training School in Accra.



The arrest occurred during the wee hours of the night on Monday following an alarm from an employee of the rice-importing company.



According to the police, the employee of the company around 12:15am saw some strangers inside the warehouse through the CCTV on his mobile phone and called the police patrol team.



The police proceeded to the area and saw the security man tied to his seat and blindfolded.



The patrol team proceeded into the warehouse, where they met the robbers, who upon seeing the police attempted to scale the walls. Three of the suspects (Duse, a 32-year-old electrician. Mohammed, a 25-year-old driver, and Mahmud, a 28-year-old blacksmith) were caught while two others reportedly managed to escape arrest.



After they were arrested Police discovered a large metal cutter, a crowbar, six damaged paddocks and GH¢796 cash from the suspects



The company also alleged that a total of $1, 850 went missing during the operation.



The suspected robbers in their caution statement told the police that they placed one member outside the warehouse and were shocked how the police came into the premises.



The three who are expected to appear in court are to be charged with three counts of unlawful entry, conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery and robbery.



The police have also launched a manhunt to arrest other members of the gang.