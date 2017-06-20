Atuguba’s Support For New Chief Justice ‘Highly Commendable’ - Nana Addo

Related Stories President Nana Akufo-Addo has commended Justice William Atuguba for supporting new Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo during her vetting and swearing in.



“Let me extend my appreciation to Justice William Atuguba for holding the fort, even if briefly, as Acting Chief Justice during the period of the retirement of Chief Justice Georgina Wood and the swearing into office today of Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo,” Nana Akufo-Addo said on Monday 19 June when he swore Justice Akuffo into office as the new Chief Justice.



“I observed that during the vetting process of Justice Sophia Akuffo in Parliament, on Friday, June 16, he, together with other members of the Supreme Court, were present in Parliament to lend their support to her nomination.



“This was a highly commendable gesture,” the president praised, adding that: “I am hopeful that this same level of support will be extended as she assumes the mantle of head of the Judiciary.”



“To her colleagues on the Bench, and to members of the Bar, I urge your continued solidarity and co-operation with the new Chief Justice to promote the rule of law. That will be in line with the finest traditions of the Bench and the Bar, and will help advance the welfare of our people.”







