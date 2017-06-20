Police Arrest Nigerian Prostitution Syndicate Kingpin In Ashanti Region

Related Stories The Ashanti regional police command has arrested two persons in connection with Ultimate FM exposé on Nigerian syndicate engaged in teenage prostitution in Kumasi.



Ultimate News investigations uncovered a Ghanaian-Nigerian syndicate that lures girls from Nigeria into prostitution under the pretext of securing them jobs in Ghana.



Ultimate News‘ Editor Julius Caesar Anadem reported that the police are currently questioning the two persons.



Vivian Nkechi, the Madam of the prostitutes was part of the people who were picked up by the police at the brothel at Asafo BB, a suburb of Kumasi. Source: Ultimatefmonline