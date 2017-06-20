3 Fake Soldiers Arrested For Robbery

Related Stories Three people have been arrested by the Kasoa police in the Central region for posing as military men and robbing residents in the area.



The suspects are; Daniel Sosu 25, a trader at Kaneshie, Isaac Sosu 35, a driver’s mate and William Ahiavli 30, a sprayer were all dressed in military uniforms.



The Kasoa District Police Commander, Superintendent Stephen Ahiafafu who disclosed this to Adom News’ Kofi Adjei said, the men who claim to be soldiers, are currently in police custody, following reports from some men who claim to have been assaulted and robbed by the men in military uniform.



He said on June 17, 2017, the men who reside at Banana-In in Accra, moved from Accra and to Gomoa Budumburam and attacked the victims at a spot located at the lorry station in Budumburam.



Superintendent Ahiafafu said when the suspects arrived at the spot they begun spraying the victims faces with a substance suspected to be pepper spray and then pulled screw drivers on them but the victims out of fear surrendered where their monies where collected from them.



He said the suspects after the act bolted but luck eluded them when they were arrested at their hideout.



Superintendent Ahiafafu said the suspects are currently in the grips of the police assisting with investigations.