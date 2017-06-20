Faulty Traffic Light Kills Two In Koforidua

Related Stories Two persons, a driver identified as Isaac Amoah and three-year-old child have died in a gory accident in Koforidua after a private car rammed into a taxi due to malfunctioned traffic light.



Two other passengers including the mother of the deceased child survived the accident but sustained various degrees of injuries hence receiving treatment at the Regional Government Hospital, Koforidua.



Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue.



The driver of Chevrolet car with registration number ER 608-17 was speeding from Adweso direction to Koforidua township but failed to reduce the speed upon reaching the non-function traffic light at gallaway Junction.



In the event he rammed into the taxi with registration number GW 2958-Y, carrying three passengers including the mother and her child heading towards Korle-Nkwanta.



The deceased flung out of the vehicle onto the ground and suffered severe head injuries. Driver of the vehicle crushed his head against a rock at the roadside when the impact of the accident threw him violently out of the car.



Christian Frimpong, a passenger who survived the accident faulted the driver of Chevrolet for not reducing the speed towards the traffic light even though it was not working.



The Eastern regional MTTD has commenced investigation into the incident.



Meanwhile, some taxi drivers in Koforidua have lashed out at city authorities and Road Safety Commission for failing to address the malfunction traffic lights situation in the Municipality.



The drivers contended that, for about 10 years, traffic lights in Koforidua have not been working properly making driving a dangerous activity in the Eastern Regional Capital.