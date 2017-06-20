Cape Coast Police Discontinue Case Of 7 Major Mahama Lynching Suspects

Related Stories Police prosecutors in Cape Coast have discontinued the case against the first batch of seven suspects said to have taken part in the lynching of Major Maxwell Mahama Adam.



The move was to allow for the transfer of the case to Accra for prosecution.



The seven, including the assembly man for Denkyira Obuasi, William Baah who is alleged to have incited others to kill Major Mahama were being held for the provisional charge of murder.



The others are Philip Badu, 30 a prison assistant, Yaw Annor, 32, mason, Kofi Badu, 29, farmer, Kofi Nyame, 29, farmer and Anthony Amoah, 23 a motor bike operator.



Prosecutors Prayer



Police Prosecutors had prayed the court to discharge the accused persons since the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the Police headquarters in Accra has taken over case.



The suspects first appeared before the Court on June 1, 2017 but the case was adjourned to Monday June 19 after the prosecutor, ASP Hilarious Avonyo, prayed the court to remand them for further investigations.



A Cape Coast District Court presided over by Rita Amoaninwah Edusah discontinuing the case, asked the police to allow those who had injuries access to medical care and to counsel.



The counsel for the accused persons, Mr George Bernard Shaw, agreed with the decision, saying he was hopeful the accused would be given adequate access to their counsel.



Major Mahama was brutally killed last month by some residents of Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region as he went jogging.



All suspects, 52 in number are now in Accra.