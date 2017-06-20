Kumasi Mayor Fires 3 Contractors

Related Stories Three contractors, who are working on separate Urban Development Grant (UDG)-funded projects in Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti Region, are in hot waters.



The Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, is on their necks to complete the projects as soon as possible or risk getting their contracts terminated.



The contractors are working on bus terminals at three different locations in the city to help make business transactions convenient for residents and also beautify the city.



Contractors



Rock Everest Trading and Construction Ltd is working at a site at Sofoline, directly opposite the Prempeh College, while Tony Machineries Company Ltd and MPX Contractors Ltd are also working at Anwomaso and Kyirapatre respectively.



When completed, the projects would have police posts, 20-seater toilet facilities, offices and spacious car parks.



Delay



The three projects delayed when they were hit with a series of litigations and other challenges, which initially seemed insurmountable.



But after just two months in office, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi appealed to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to intervene in the matter.



The Asante monarch obliged and his intervention resulted in all the disputes being resolved amicably to enable the projects to go on.



Mayor’s Warning



Mr Osei Assibey, who is determined to help Kumasi benefit from the projects, visited the sites about four times each on Saturday alone.



In his succinct remarks, he sternly cautioned the contractors to increase the pace of work so that the projects could be completed as soon as possible.



“I will henceforth leave my office and stay at the construction sites with you just to make sure that you work with speed and also do a good job,” the mayor stated, adding that the assembly would not hesitate in taking a decision against any contractor that would carry out its work at a snail’s pace.



Contractors’ Response



The three contractors seemed to have taken the mayor’s stern warning seriously, as they have clearly implemented new policies to speed the pace of work.



CEO of Tony Machineries, Anthony Wularu, stated that 70 percent of work had been completed at his site at Anwomaso, assuring the completion of the project on time.



On the part of Rock Everest Trading and Construction, more personnel and machinery, have been deployed to the site as they now work 24 hours daily.