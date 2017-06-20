Goat Thief Nabbed (PHOTO)

Related Stories A 65-year-old notorious goat thief, Mensah Alormasor, was yesterday arrested and humiliated in Mepe, a farming community in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.



The man, believed to hail from Aveyime Salem, reportedly killed four goats he stole from the Mepe township at 4:30 a.m., yesterday.



The four pregnant goats, according to residents, belonged to the North Tongu Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Amenudor Moses.



A picture of the suspect, with the stolen goats, has since gone viral on social media.



The theft was reported to have occurred at the North Tongu branch of Ghana Education Service (GES) office near Mepe District Authority Junior High School (JHS).



Today gathered that he was arrested by the aggrieved residents of Mepe who subsequently him handed over to the Aveyime District Police Command of the Ghana Police.



Amid sobs, Mensah Alormaso was forced to carry the stolen goats on his head from one area to the other in the community in broad day light.



Residents of the area were said to have lined up on the road to catch a glimpse of the goat thief.



Speaking in an interview with Today via telephone senior police officers at Aveyime District Police Command confirmed the arrest of the goat thief.



The Assembly Member of Mepe Electoral Area, Mr. Bolor Ahorsu, expressed worry over the criminal act of Mr. Mensah Alormaso.



He revealed that cases of theft and robbery had increased in Mepe Traditional Area in recent times.