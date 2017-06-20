Judiciary Ranked Most Corrupt Institution In New Juaben - GII

Related Stories The Judiciary has been ranked the most corrupt institution by the people in the New Juaben Municipality.



This is the outcome of the citizens’ perception of corruption survey conducted by the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII).



According to the survey report, 93.6 per cent of the respondents rated the judiciary as corrupt.



Mr. Jacob Tetteh Ahuno, Programmes Officer of the GII, made this known at a policy dialogue on findings of the survey in Koforidua.



He indicated that 90.7 per cent of the people saw the private sector as corrupt while 88.4 per cent said same about the police.



The aim of the survey was to access citizens’ understanding of corruption, know their assessment of the level of corruption in the municipality and how and where they experienced corruption.



Mr. Asamoah Wiafe, Chairman of anti-corruption campaign group, “Social Audit Club” called for all to join the fight to reduce corruption in the society.



He said it was important to intensify public education to help everybody to have courage to expose corrupt practices.