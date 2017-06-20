Chainsaw Operator Killed In Forest

Related Stories Police in the Sefwi Asawinso District of the Western Region are reportedly investigating the circumstances leading to the alleged shooting and killing of a 32-year-old chainsaw operator.



The victim, Yaw Asante, was reportedly killed in the Bechema forest in the Juabeso District of the region.



According to police report, the victim was shot dead at a close range, leading to his instant death, whiles other colleague, Samuel Afrifa, who was said to be with him (Asante) in the forest, sustained injuries.



The District Police Commander for Sefwi Asawinso, DSP Richard Boahen, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said the two went to the Bechema forest to cut trees and spotted a flash light only to hear a gunshot which claimed the life of Asante and injured Afrifa at about 3:30 am on Sunday.



Reports from relatives of the two victims indicate that they were on their usual routine in the forest when the unfortunate incident happened.



DSP Boahen said the corpse of Asante had been deposited at the St John of God mortuary at Sefwi Asafo, whiles Samuel Afrifa was receiving treatment at the same facility.