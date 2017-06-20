Man Defiles 10-Yr-Old Girl In Achimota Forest

Related Stories A 28-year old man is standing trial at the Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl in the Achimota Forest Reserve in Accra.



The accused person, Kwame Mensah, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of defilement before the court, presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku. Prosecution claims Mensah was arrested by members of the Achimota Forestry Rapid Response Task Force who chanced on him as he was dressing up just after having sexual intercourse with the 10-year-old girl.



Evidence



At yesterday’s hearing, the Greater Accra Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission, who is also the complainant in the case, Mrs Edith Esi Ansah, gave her evidence-in-chief to the court.



She stated that on January 17, 2017, she was in her office when members of the rapid response team brought Mensah and the 10-year-old girl. According to her, the forestry officers told her that they found the girl lying down in the forest, while Mensah stood beside her in the process of wearing his trousers.



The accused, she said, bolted immediately she saw the forestry officers, but he was eventually arrested.



Mrs Ansah added that upon close inspection of the girl, she saw “a wet substance that looked like sperms on her dress. “Together with other officers, I took both Mensah and the girl to the police station and lodged a complaint,” she said.



Cross-examination



After the evidence, Mensah, who had no lawyer was cross-examined by Mrs Ansah. He disputed the evidence of the forestry officer, saying he was arrested by the forestry officers at Kotobabi and not inside the Achimota Forest. “I was standing by the roadside when she (Mrs Ansah) and another officer arrested me,” he said.



The judge then asked him why Mrs Ansah or anybody would arrest him at the said roadside. Mensah answered that one of the officers knew him because he (Mensah) once stole his fowl. Mrs Ansah, however, denied all the claims by Mensah.



Hearing continues today when the prosecution is expected to call its next witness.



Facts



The facts, as presented by the Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agnes Boafo, are that the victim is a pupil while Mensah is unemployed.On January 17, 2017, Mensah spotted the girl at her school and convinced her to follow him in order to collect some books and pens for her teacher.



The prosecutor said Mensah lured the girl to board a car and took her to the Achimota Forest Reserve, where he asked her to lie on the floor.“The girl refused and started crying. Mensah slapped her and pulled out a knife, threatening to kill her if she does not comply. He then had sexual intercourse with her,” ASP Boafo said.



The prosecutor explained that luck, however, eluded Mensah when he was spotted by the Achimota Forestry Rapid Response Task Force just as he started dressing after the sexual act. After a hot chase, ASP Boafo said Mensah was arrested and sent to Mrs Ansah, who lodged a complaint with the police.