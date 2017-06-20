Ada Community To Mark 80th Anniversary Of Asafotufiami...As Chief Calls For Peace

Related Stories The Ada community has been charged to maintain their clean sheet status as one of the most peaceful communities to exist in Ghana even as the people gear up to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of its grand Festival, Asafotufiami.



This year's edition is a special 80th edition meant to remind the people of Ada of the rich cultural heritage, the heroism of their forefathers and its potential investor relations as well as tourism prospects.



TV Africa, a member of Groupe Ideal, is the official media partner for this year’s ASAFOTUFIAMI.



The 80th milestone also coincides with the 40th anniversary of the enstoolment of Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III -Paramount Chief of Ada Traditional Area.



This year’s event will be attended by highly ranked dignitaries including diplomats and representatives of foreign missions in Ghana.

According to the Paramount Chief of the Ada Traditional Area, Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, maintaining peace in his region was key as part of the transformational journey.



The Chief was particularly excited about the growing euphoria from across the country as well as fruitful co-operation from the diaspora community on the festivity.



Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, was speaking at the official launch of the 80th Anniversary of the Ada Asafotufiami Festival held on Tuesday at the Labadi Beach Resort in Accra.



"For us the People of ADA, this event bring people from far and near to rejuvenate once again under one tradition. We therefore decided to make the 80th anniversary special to appeal to the larger audience and tourist as well," he said.



He further called on all Ghanaians to be part of the celebration with lined up of events from August 2017.



Director of Communications at Groupe Ideal, Ekow Blankson in his address expressed excitement acknowledging that supporting this year's Asafotufiami, was a wonderful ocassion and a great privilege to Ideal.



"Festivals portray our rich cultural heritage and as such an avenue to call in investor relations which can boost the economy if done right. Investors through this festival will have an experience of our various business sectors of the economy," Mr. Blankson said.

He also pledged Groupe Ideal's continuous support for the festival and development of the Ada community at large.



"We are making no small plans this year and our support for tourism through such festivities will continue. I am of the conviction that before we move from this room all corporate bodies will see the need to be a part of this year’s festivity due to the highly potential benefits to our mother Ghana."



What is the Asafotufiami festival all about?



The Ada Asafotufiami is a rich cultural heritage celebrated annually around the first week of August. It is celebrated mainly, in remembrance of the invaluable achievements of the Founding Fathers and Ancestors, especially in the many wars of the survival and development of Ada.



Brief background of the celebration



The expression Asafotufiami simply means company or Divisional Firing of Musketry. It is therefore a War Festival that commemorates the heroic achievements of their ancestors.



On that day all Adas start arriving in their respective homes. At early dawn on Friday the two main Asafo war dances of Akofode and Asorkor parade through town yelling and singing the war songs. In the morning of Friday, all the divisional clans move in orderly procession on the principal streets amidst musketry firing, drumming, war songs and dancing.



Significance of the festival



The mission is to inspire and empower one another using effective and innovative means to increase the living standard of people through common cultural practices and salt mining. To improve the living standards of people through education



The vision of Ada is a seven year development agenda which is focused on four areas which are Economic Growth, Infrastructural Development, Health Care and Education. By 2020 it will become the centre of economic activities of Tourism and Trade in Agriculture.

There are also the tourism prospects, and the pursuit to bring people from far and near and again showcasing ADA as well as Ghana as a country with rich culture heritage.



Projects from the festival



Songor Ramsar and UNESCO Biosphere Reserve is one of the protected wetlands situated along the eastern portion of Ghana’s 550km sandy coast. Songor Ramsar and UNESCO Biosphere reserve is the only natural entry point where the largest man-made lake the Volta River enters the Atlantic Ocean. The substratum of one of the biggest lagoon in Ghana Sangor provides excellent feeding and roosting grounds for wintering birds during their migratory journey.



The Asafotufiami Festival of the people of Ada Traditional area in the Dangme East District is a rich cultural heritage celebrated annually in the first week of August.



The festival is a remembrance of the achievements in the wars for settlement fought by our ancestors, hence the name “ASAFOTUFIAMI”. “ASAFOTU”, as the name implies, is company firing of musketry.

The celebration is mainly in remembrance of the invaluable achievements of the Founding Fathers and Ancestors, especially in the many wars of survival and development of Ada.



It is one of the biggest events in the region and draws over three (3) million people to Ada. The festival has become a homecoming event for the people of Ada in the diaspora as well as from all the 10 regions of Ghana. The colourful display of the rich culture of the Ada tradition attracts people from all walks of life to this festival.



2017 Asafotufiami Festival Event



The main event will be held at Ada August 3 to 10, 2017, with a line-up of interesting and heritage-centered activities.

Key Highlights of the Festival

• Floats from Tema to Ada.

• Food Bazaar - Cooking Competition

• Drumming and Dancing

• Royal Walk and Regatta

• Beach Games

• Party for the Aged

• Grand Durbar



PROJECTS

Proceeds from fundraising activities at this year’s event will be used for the following:



1. Build a modern & befitting Palace for the Paramount Chief of the Ada Traditional Area.



2. Build a Community Health Post (CHPS Compound) for Ada Community.

SPONSORS



· Groupe Ideal is the main sponsor of this year’s Asafotufiami Festival.



· TV Africa is the Media Partner for this year’s edition of the festival