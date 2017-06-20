Ensure Stronger Collaboration To Improve Teachers’ Performance

Related Stories Former Ashanti Regional Education, Mr. J. K. Onyinah, has called for stronger collaboration between the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the training of teachers.



He said since the products of the Colleges of Education were going to serve in the GES, it was only prudent that the latter should be actively involved in every aspect of their training.



It was important they constantly engaged, shared information and ideas to produce teachers of the right caliber.



He was speaking at the ninth congregation of the Akrokerri College of Education at Akrokerri in the Adansi North District.



A total of 617 students graduated, six of them, with first class honours.



Mr. Onyinah highlighted the need to support the Colleges to build the capacity and raise the quality of teaching.



They should not only be adequately resourced and equipped but it was also important the teachers in these colleges were motivated.



He urged regular in-service training to sharpen the skills and improve their competence.



He also encouraged the teachers to make sure that they always updated their knowledge in their subject areas in terms of content and pedagogy.



They should accept to go the extra mile to improve classroom performance.



Dr. Emmanuel Nyamekye, the Principal of the College, said its focus was to promote education development through quality teacher training.



Opagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie II, Adansihene, advised the freshly graduated teachers to uphold professional ethics and to show passion for the job.