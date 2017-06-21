Police Assistant And 2 Others Arrested For Robbery

Related Stories A Community Police Assistant with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Sosu Bernard 25, and two others namely, Isaac, a 35-year-old driver’s mate 35 and William Ahiavi, a 26-year-old sprayer at Banana Inn, have been arrested for posing as security officers.



The suspects, according to the police wore police and military uniforms to engage in unlawful acts and terrorising of residents of Kasoa and its environs.



The three were arrested on June 17, 2017 and items including pepper spray, ammunitions, weapons and handcuffs were retrieved.



The three purportedly stormed Budumburam in the Central Region to apprehend victims they said were doing ‘illegal businesses’.



The Kasoa District Police Commander, Superintendent Stephen Ahiatafu, confirmed to Rainbow Radio’s Kwabena Agyekum Banahene that several complainants about their operations had been received by the police and that they were being wanted.



Their modus operandi is to spray peeper into the eyes of their victims and robbed them of various sums of money. They have been detained and will soon be arraigned before court.