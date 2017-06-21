GRA Storms 4 Companies To Demand Taxes

Related Stories The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday stormed the offices of four companies in an effort to compel them to settle their tax indebtedness to the state.



The companies were Vodafone Ghana Limited, ACI Construction, a subsidiary of the Agams Group of Companies, which is indebted to the state in the sum of GH¢14,312,974; Eagle Star Enterprise Limited, an engineering and construction firm that owes GH¢604,175, and Logistics Supplies Services Limited, which owes GH¢460,779.



The National Communications Backbone Company (NCBC), a firm set up by Vodafone Ghana Limited to provide the bandwidth needs of Internet service providers (ISP) and offer other technology services, is said to owe the state GH¢30,061,608 in taxes, which is being disputed by the Vodafone Ghana Limited.



At the Vodafone Head Office at the Airport City in Accra, there was altercation between the members of the task force from the GRA and some of the management staff of Vodafone.



The altercation ensued when the task force went to the head office of Vodafone Ghana at the Airport City yesterday to close the offices of the company for failing to honour the tax obligations of one of its subsidiaries to the state.



Addressing the media, the Coordinator of the task force, Mr Henry Sam, said Vodafone Ghana had agreed to hold a meeting today to discuss the issues with the GRA.



He said the task force would continue to lock up the offices of companies that failed to honour their tax returns, adding: “Once we are done in Accra, the team will move to the regions.”