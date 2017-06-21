Parliament Eulogises Bolewura

Related Stories Mr Yusif Sulemana, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole Bamboi has eulogised Bolewura, Awuladese Pontonprong II, the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional area.



He described the late Bolewura as somebody who exudeed humility, fairness, eloquence, bravery, knowledge in traditional matters and good leadership traits.



Mr Sulemana paying tribute in Parliament in memory of Awuladese Pontonprong II, expressed his condolence to his wife, children and the entire Gonjaland.



The late Bolewura known in private life as James Adama Mahama was born in 1929 to the Jagape Royal Gate of the Bole Traditional Area and died on Tuesday May 30, 2017 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



Mr Sulemana urged the Gonja Traditional Council and all stakeholders to accord the late Bolewura a befitting funeral.

He appealed to the people of Bole to manage the succession process without tempering with existing unity and prevailing peace in the area.



Mr Sulemana also stated that the late Bolewura attended the Local Authority Primary School at Kpembe and proceeded to the Government Senior Secondary, Tamale.



He attended the Tamale Teacher Training College and taught from 1950 to 1957. In 1957 he was seconded to the Information Services Department as a District Information Officer.



He said he was a member of the Constituent Assembly in 1968 and subsequently became a Member of Parliament of the then, West Gonja Constituency on the ticket of the Progress Party (PP) from 1969 to 1972.



Mr Sulemana also said late Bolewura later joined the Judiciary as a magistrate in 1974 and contributed immensely to the service.



He said the late Paramount Chief started his Chieftaincy journey in the Bole Traditional Area when he was enskinned as Dagbiguwura in 1991 while still in active public service.



Mr Sulemana also noted that his humility, fairness, eloquence, bravery, knowledge in traditional matters and good leadership traits exhibited caught the eye of the then Bolewura Gbweadase Amankuwa II who elevated him to Mandariwura in 1994.



He said in accordance with the customs and tradition of the people of Bole, the Mandawura is the successor to the Bolewura.



He said on March 13, 2013, James Adama Mahama became Bolewura, succeeding the late Bolewura Gbweadase Amankuwa II as Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area and President of the Bole Traditional Council with the title Awuladese Pontonprong II.



Mr Sulemana further noted that Bole is one of the five divisions that ascend to the Yagbon throne. The Yagbonwura is the overlord of the Gonjaland Kingdom comprising but not limited to Wasipe (Daboya) Traditional Area, Kpembe (Salaga) Traditional Area, Bole Traditional Area, Tuluwe Traditional Area and Kusugu Traditional Area.



He said as a former MP, he was so much interested in parliamentary work. He listened to proceedings via radio and watched television regarding parliamentary news.



He said during the recent recess, he paid him a visit to apprise him on parliamentary work of the first session of the 7th Parliament. He was astonished when he corroborated his story on what transpired during the first three months of the 7th Parliament.



He said the late Bolewura was a strong advocate in the fight against galamsey in his traditional area.



He announced that the funeral for the late Bolewura who was a Muslim and traditional ruler started three days after his burial, adding that the final funeral details would be communicated to the House in due course.