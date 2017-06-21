Man Falls From Storey Building In Search Of Telco Signal

Related Stories A 23yr old man, Yaw Danso has fallen from an uncompleted building whiles he was searching for network for a call in Manso Kumpese in the Ashanti Region.



Residents of the area have challenged over the years with the unavailability of mobile network to place calls to their dear ones.



This, according to our source who gave his name as Joshua make people climb trees, some mountainous areas and storey buildings in order to get signals for their phones from a nearby town.



“We have been challenged with network challenges in this modern Ghana. People in this village climb trees, storey buildings and mountainous areas so they could receive signals from the telecommunication network provider that provides the nearby town with network.”



Narrating what happened to Yaw Danso he said “Yaw Danso was looking for network to make a call like we always do so he climbed the uncompleted building but was not lucky as he slipped off from the top of the building and fell down”.



He indicated that although Yaw Danso is alive, he has been admitted at Agroyesum Catholic Hospital and doctors have confirmed that, there is a twist in his waist.