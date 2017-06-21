The 2 Church Members Bishop Obinim Flogged Took Their New Born Baby To Him for His Blessing (PHOTO)

Related Stories Last year, Bishop Daniel Obinim of God’s Way International Ministries made headlines when he proudly flogged two church members who he said also stayed with him–for having engaged in s*xual intercourse and the woman getting pregnant.



While the law has not in anyway dealt with Angel Bishop Obinim for whipping the hell out of two youngsters in front of his church members— GhanaCelebrities.Com has obtained a photo taken just this afternoon at Obinim’s church where the mother and father took their newborn to the man of God for his blessings.



We are told the mother and father also used the opportunity to thank God and Bishop Obinim for everything they’ve done for them.



About 9 months ago, a video emerged online (below) showing the Angel of God whipping a church member for getting pregnant.



Obinim’s action became a mini national debate–leading to the then Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection-Nana Oye Lithur filing a police report against Bishop Daniel Obinim, over the church flogging incident.



Nana Oye Lithur, a human rights lawyer announced on her Facebook page that her ministry had filed the report at the Accra Regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) Office for investigations to be conducted into the incident.



She wrote: “We have been informed; that the Police have commenced investigations into the matter and a complaint has also been filed against him at the Tema Regional Police. We will keep you posted on further developments.”



Also, the director of Amnesty International in Ghana, Lawrence Amesu categorically condemned the actions of Bishop Daniel Obinim.





