Police Blamed For Failing To Arrest Murder Suspects

Related Stories Family of the Chief of Tomefa, Nii Dzarno Kwei II, are blaming the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Bright Aduro, and the Amanfrom Police District Commander, DSP Dzaka, for failing to arrest and prosecute suspected killers of a young man (Agyei), who was shot and killed at Tomefa some two weeks ago.



Ashenpkopoiashie is the original name of the community, but it is popularly known as Tomefa, a farming community, which falls under the Weija Stool and by extension is under the Amanfrom District Police Command.



About two weeks ago, the Chief of the Town, Nii Dzarno Kwei II, and his elders were attacked late at night but they managed to escape.



A son of the chief who had left the palace on his way back home was however, attacked by some assailants who emerged from the bushes and shot him, which resulted in his death.



After the unfortunate incident, the chief and some of his elders reported the case to the Amanfrom District Police Command. At the station, they were informed that some unidentified persons had gone to set ablaze structures belonging to the suspected killers so the police were investigating both cases at the time when the chief had deserted the town for fear of his life.



They alleged that DSP Dzaka and one CID (George) have very cordial relationship with known land-guards in and around the community.



That, the family further alleged, prevented the two senior police commanders from arresting the murder suspects even after they [the family] had given them hints that they have hands in the attack and the death of Agyei.



Unhappy with the way the police were going about the investigations, they requested that the case be transferred to the police headquarters in their quest to seek justice.



The family expressed surprise that instead of the police arresting the suspected killers they rather arrested the chief of the community and some of his elders together with some suspects who were detained for weeks.



According to reports, Nii Dzarno Kwei II and his elders were only granted police enquiry bail yesterday after DSP Oduro had questioned the status of the chief.



Against this background the family of Nii Dzarno called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Appeatu, to, as a matter of urgency, transfer the Amanfrom Police Commander, as well as most of the police officers at the station if he is really bent on fighting crime.



According to them, DSP Dzaka and some of his men have been foiling efforts of the Divisional Commander at the tollbooth, Arhin, who has been at the forefront of weeding out criminals within the district.



They commended Commander Arhin who they claim has been doing his best, but his officers at the district were not helping him.



They alleged that a crime officer (name unavailable for now) at the Amanfrom District Police was believed to be the one feeding the land-guards with information anytime an operation is planned to arrest the land-guards.



This was because the said crime officer has established very close relationship with them.



This, they believe, was seriously thwarting the efforts of Commander Arhin and must be looked into.



They consequently urged the IGP to transfer most of them and give Commander Arhin dedicated and committed police personnel to help him as he strives to reduce crime in the area.