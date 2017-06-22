Spiritualist Remanded For Fraud

Related Stories A spiritualist who extorted money to the tune of GhC33, 000.00 from a man under the pretext of securing him an ancient schnapps bottle has been remanded into prison custody.



The accused, Francis Yeboah, pleaded not guilty to the charge of defrauding by false pretense before a Tarkwa Circuit Court.



He would re-appear before the court on Monday June 26 2017.



Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman, told the court, that the complainant lives in Tarkwa got to know the accused person, through the late Ahohuhene of Dompim around November 2015 whilst seeking for an ancient schnapps bottle to purchase.



Chief Inspector Anaman said the accused person claimed in the presence of the late Ahohuhene that he had one of such bottles and was prepared to sell it to the complainant.



The Prosecution said Yeboah deceitfully showed a bottle wrapped in a calico and said that he needed money to perform some rituals before he could finally release it to the complainant.



He said Yeboah then collected various sum of money totalling Gh?33,000.00 but failed to provide the bottle.



Chief Inspector Anaman said the complainant became suspicious of the accused and reported the matter to the police and this led to the arrest Yeboah.