Related Stories Justice Dennis Dominic Adjei, the Head of the Judicial Training Institute, on Wednesday, said human trafficking has become a canker in the country and that needed to be addressed urgently.



He said the public must erase the erroneous impression that human trafficking affected only women and children, but also affected some men.



Justice Adjei expressed these concerns at the opening of a three-day workshop in Accra for selected judges and magistrates on Adjudicating Trafficking in Person Cases.



The training was organised by the US Embassy through the US-Ghana Child Protection Compact and the State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement.



He said some men were equally vulnerable in terms of human trade and, therefore, urged the judges to understand the law and usage of evidences so that they could pass excellent judgements that would stand the test of time.



When determining cases of human rights abuses, Justice Adjei asked judges to consider three factors- international standards, the means by which the offence of human trafficking either by cohesion or any other means and the purpose of the crime.



He noted that when hearing cases of human trafficking, the first thing judges must identify was to establish which act had been committed by the accused and whether the trafficking was for prostitution or for removal of human organs.





