Government To Make ICT Education Accessible To All

Related Stories Government is committed to providing schools in deprived communities with functional Information and Communication Technology (ICT) driven educational systems to respond to the challenges of modern science and technology.



According to Mr. Vincent Odotei Sower, Deputy Minister of Communication, Government had stepped up efforts at restocking schools’ ICT laboratories to make the study of the subject easy and accessible to all students across the country.

Mr Sower said this when the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC), donated more than 20 computers and its accessories to the Assin Asamakese D/A Primary School to enhance the teaching and learning of ICT.



The donation followed a recent decision by a teacher in the school, Mr Augustine Kusi, who improvised a stone as a computer mouse to teach students in an ICT class.

This went viral on social media and generated a lot of public discussions.



The Deputy Minister said Government was not interested in victimising persons involved in Asamankese school saga but focused on their mandate to bring quality education to the door steps of all Ghanaians irrespective of one’s geographical location.



He assured that government would continue to ensure that the rights and welfare of children were promoted and guaranteed to create the platform for all children and stakeholders to interact with policy makers.



Mr Sower added that Government would continue to expand the school feeding Programme, free mass transit for school children, free uniform and free exercise books to ensure that no child was left out of the constitutional provision of Free Universal Basic Education (FCUBE).



Mrs Sally Nelly Coleman, Assin South District Director of Education, denied media report of her intention to sanction the said teacher.



She expressed her profound gratitude for the honour done the school and stated it will endear students to the study of the subject to bridge the digital divide between different deprived schools and their counterparts in the cities.



She said the donation would go a long way to improve the innovative and creative skills of both teachers and pupils.

Mrs Coleman tasked the authorities of the school to take proper care of the items and properly maintain them and advised students to be serious with their studies in ICT to make a huge positive impact in their generation.