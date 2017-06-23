NMC Bars 3 TV Stations From Showing Porn

Related Stories The National Media Commission has directed XYZ TV, Thunder TV and Ice TV to stop showing pornographic materials on their screens with immediate effect.



An examination of the content of the three television stations showed that they broadcast sub-standard content as regards decency required by the Broadcasting Standards of the Commission.



This follows a petition filed by James Oberko and Tommy Annan Forson against the stations for violating Section 7(e) of the NMC Broadcasting guidelines.



The guideline provides that “Actual sexual intercourse between humans should at no time be transmitted.” The Commission, in its ruling, said this provision does not admit of any exceptions.



At the settlement meeting, 3news.com gathers, the three stations apologised and committed themselves to ensuring that there would be no more obscene materials aired on their stations.



They drew the attention of the Commission to other radio and television stations they claim were carrying similar content.



The Commission, as a result, cautioned broadcasting stations and other electronic communications networks to be particularly mindful of the implications of carrying any content which offends public sensibilities.