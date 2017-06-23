Intervene In Our Market Premium Issues – GHOSPA Begs Akufo-Addo

Related Stories The Government and Hospital Pharmacists Association (GHOSPA), wants President Akufo-Addo to intervene in the recurring issues regarding their migration unto the Single Spine Salary Structure.



It lamented that after seven years of being migrated onto the single spine, they are yet to receive what is due them.



The General Secretary of GHOSPA, Agyeman Badu, made the call when some executives of the Association visited Nana Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House.



“This has been the cause of many unrests from the pharmacy front.”



They said they are unfairly being given market premiums far lower than that of their colleagues in public universities, who are on the same level with them on the salary structure.



“We believe that finality to this issue could be found by your Presidency. We remain the only professional group within the health sector without codified conditions of service. We pray that Mr. President, you do something about this for us, so that what is happening currently that members have low morale is changed,” he said.



Members of the Government and Hospitals Pharmacists Association (GHOSPA), have in recent years embarked on series of industrial actions including an indefinite strike to press home their demands for a fair consideration on the single spine salary structure.



Several negotiations it held in the past under the erstwhile John Mahama government broke down and yielded no positive result.



The Chamber of Pharmacy Ghana has expressed concern that the consistent agitation by GHOSPA over their market premium may affect the critical services the pharmacists provide.