Police Arrest And Detain Six Men Over Robbery

Related Stories Four men suspected to belong to a robbery gang have been arrested and detained by the police in Kumasi.



Their names were given as Ibrahim Mamudu, alias “Ali Jumah”, the gang leader, Kofi Azumah, alias “Taller”, Issaka Hamidu, alias “Musah” and Issaka Abubakar.



They are being held together with two other persons Osman Seidu, alias “Man-piece”, believed to be their financier, and Ali Sariki, reported to be supplying the weapons for robbery operations.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwaku Osei Ampofo Duku, Deputy Ashanti Regional Commander, told a media briefing in Kumasi that, one Ali, their accomplice, was on the run.



They were arrested at Agona-Bipoa, a day after they had blocked a section of the Agona-Mampong highway, to attack and rob travelers of their cash and other valuables.



ACP Ampofo Duku said 18 cellular phones and cash of GHC8,716.00 were retrieved during a search conducted on them.

They mentioned Osman as the one who had been renting an AK 47 assault rifle and other weapons they had been using for the highway robbery from Sariki.



Mamudu, he said, led the police to retrieve two single-barreled guns, one locally-made pistol and 20 live ‘BB’ cartridges hidden in the bush.



He added that a search of the room of Sariki’s residence also uncovered a locally-made pistol and two live ‘BB’ cartridges.



ACP Ampofo Duku said all the six men had confessed to the crime and some of their victims had also come forward to identify three of them - Mamudu, Abubakar and Hamidu.