AMA Chief Executive Calls For Support To Transform Accra

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, has called on residents in the metropolis to help transform the city to become business friendly and people centred.



He said the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) had noted that many residents have taken the National Sanitation Day exercise for granted, and therefore announced that henceforth the Day would be observed as “Sanitation Bye-law Enforcement Day” within Accra.



He said on the Day, the District Environmental Health Officers and Community Development Officers would be deployed in the various Sub-Metros to enforce to the core, the sanitation bye-laws.



Mr Sowah made the call in his maiden address on Thursday at the Second Ordinary Meeting of the Second Session of the Sixth AMA to outline his vision and development trajectory for the Assembly.



He said sanitation, developmental projects, financial performance of the assembly, education, health, human resource, good governance and security would be vigorously undertaken by the Assembly.



He said soon the AMA would publish an Accra City Beautification Plan to layout its roadmap for promoting stunning architectural designs, urban landscaping, beautification of open spaces and tree planting activities among others.



Mr Sowah said the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of making the City of Accra the cleanest and by extension the most beautiful city in Africa required a sea of change in policy, action plans, city cleansing approaches, enforcement mechanisms and attitudinal change.



He said it was time the Assembly sets its priorities right and work assiduously to achieve set targets, in spite of the many constraints confronting the city.



“Let me emphasise, the house-to-house enforcement has begun and will continue till we rid the City of Accra of filth and insanitary conditions,” he said.