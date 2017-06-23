Zoomlion Foundation Supports First Lady’S Initiative To Improve Infant And Maternal Health

Related Stories ZOOMLION Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, on Tuesday presented a cheque for Ghc 50,000 to the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, in support of her ‘Save a Child, Save a Mother’ project.



The amount is the company’s contribution towards the completion of a maternity block for the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the Ashanti Region to ease the congestion currently being experienced at the hospital.



The attention of the present deplorable state of the maternity ward of the KATH was exposed by a multimedia journalist who depicted how the situation had led to an increase in maternal and infant deaths at the hospital.



Touched by the story, the first Lady through her foundation, the Rebecca Akufo-Addo foundation, initiated a campaign to raise Ghc 10 million to urgently improve the situation and save the life of mothers and their children through the construction of an additional block for the maternity block for KATH.



At a brief ceremony to lend their support the initiative, Mrs Sophia Lissah, Head of Communications at the Jospong Group of Companies said the gesture formed part of the corporate social responsibility of company.



“Zoomlion Foundation was established to help address issues that affect the lives of the ordinary Ghanaians, particularly in the area of Health and Education. We believe that any initiative aimed at the welfare of mothers deserves the needed support,” she said.



Mrs Lissah said the company would continue to contribute its quota in the addressing the teething social and economic development challenges confronting Ghana.



Mrs Akufo-Addo thanked the management of Jospong Group and Zoomlion Companies for the support and also thanked previous companies that had contributed to the project.



She said the project, which begun some weeks ago, would be completed in the next four months.



“So far work on the project is taking shape and we believe in the next three to four months, it should be ready,” Mrs Akufo-Addo said.



The construction of the maternity block of the KATH started more than three decades ago, but came to a standstill, due to lack of funds. As a result, pregnant women who visited the unit, suffered challenges such as; lack of beds and other basic amenities.



Also present at the ceremony we Ms Barbara Mensah, Deputy Head of Communication, Jospong Group, Mrs Sarah Kyei, National Co-ordinator of the Zoomlion Foundation, Mrs Patricia Ofori-Atta, Senior Communication Officer Zoomlion Ghana and other staff of the company.