Former Chief Justice Commended For Supporting Judges In First Aid Education

The Chief Executive of St John Ambulance Mr Kwame Apedzi has commended the Former Chief Justice, Mrs Theodora Wood for her support for First Aid education towards the wellbeing of her staff.



Mr Apedzi said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after 44 Judges and Judicial Service staff completed a four-day training in First Aid.



He said first aid was a pre-hospital care service that everybody should know and mentioned that section 28 of the Factories, Offices and Shops Act, Act 328 of 1970 enjoined every office to have first aid box, needed to be manned by a person who had been trained in first aid.



Mr Apedzi said many institutions were not complying, adding: “When everybody in the society is trained in first aid, we will be our neighbour’s keeper when the need arises,” he said.



The training was in two sessions. One session was for the judges drawn from other part of the country and another one for staff of the Judicial Service.



Opening the seminar, Justice Victor Ofoe, an Appeal Court Judge entreated his colleagues to take the first aid lesson seriously to enable them assist any casualty that they would come across in their courts, public places and their various homes.



He appealed to the judges to be bold and step forward to help casualties in their courts adding: “Casualties need minimum intervention in a form of first aid before going to the hospital.”



Mr Ofoe, congratulated the judges for making time from their busy schedules to participate in the training programme.



He said: “You should be doing research or writing your judgement by now, but you are here to learn first aid. The Chief Justice will be happy to hear you were all present,” he added.



Mr Apedzi thanked Mrs Dorothy Kingsley Nyinah, the Manager of the High Court Complex for co-ordinating the training programme successfully.



Some of the topics treated were, Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), fainting, how to arrest bleeding, choking, shocks, medical emergencies such as seizures, diabetes and asthma.



They were also trained on how to give first aid to people suffering from spine injury, angina/heart attack and eye injuries among others.



Participants were certified as first aiders and given the latest first aid manual for easy references.