NHIS To Enroll 80 Per Cent Volta Population By 2021

Mr Joseph Homenya, the Acting Volta Regional Director of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), said the Authority was working towards enrolling 80 per cent of the Region's population on National Health Insurance Schemes in four years.



Currently, there are 303,238 active members on the schemes out of a population of 2, 118,252 in the Region against an annual target of 976,132.



Mr Homenya who was speaking at a mid-year review meeting said the Authority was employing membership retention drives and market visitation registration to meet the target.



He called on staff to cherish positive attitudes that would enhance the performance and corporate image of the various schemes in the Region.



Mr Homenya cautioned service providers against the presentation of false claims and called on the public to report such facilities for appropriate sanctions.



Mr Israel Aryee, Senior Monitoring and Evaluating Officer, called on the staff to work assiduously to achieve the goal of registering 15 per cent more of last year’s baseline of beneficiaries of Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), children in school feeding programme and the exempt group.



Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, warned staff against political polarization of the Scheme, and asked them to embrace the new management.