Help Us Rid Market Of Unwholesome Goods - FDA

The Public Relations Officer of the FDA, James Lartey, speaking in an interview with Accra News’ Ama Brako Ampofo after a press conference in Accra, explained that the FDA had gathered rice samples suspected to be plastic rice from the market across the country for testing.



Those samples, he said, had been tested at the laboratories and had been proven not to be plastic rice.



Mr Lamptey said: “We heard on social media that some plastic rice had invaded the Ghanaian market. And so as the regulatory body, we acted swiftly and gathered some samples for testing.



“The FDA has done research all over the country on this issue and we can confidently say as at now that we haven’t seen any plastic rice on the market.



“We will continue to do our work and if an issue comes out we will tell the public about it.”



He added: “Let me add that such research cannot be done by the FDA alone and so we are appealing to the general public to assist us in removing unwholesome foods from the market, if there are any.”