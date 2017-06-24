Man Assaults Teacher Trainee

A 62-year-old Rastafarian, Haspinel Mclaren, has appeared before the Odumase Krobo Circuit Court for assaulting a teacher trainee at Somanya.

The accused person was charged for causing harm and pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court and was granted bail in the sum of GHc20,000.00 with one surety.

The facts of the case as presented by ASP Richmond Akwasi Yeboah to the court presided by Mr Frank Yao Gbeddy were that the complainant, Isaac Owusu, 21, is a student teacher trainee of the Mount Mary College of Education Somanya on internship at Okwenya Municipal Assembly Junior High School in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.

ASP Yeboah said the victim and seven other trainees used to be tenants of Mclaren, a US citizen resident at Okwenya until January this year when they vacated his house to a different location in the Okwenya town.

He said on May 22, 2017 at about 7:00 pm, Mclaren alleged that Owusu and some of his colleagues owed him GHc21.00 being electricity and water bills. ASP Yeboah said armed with a machete, Mclaren went to the house where Owusu was staying to demand his money.

He said when Owusu saw the accused person with the machete, he went into his room but the accused forced himself into the room.

ASP Yeboah said Mclaren succeeded in inflicting deep cuts on Owusu’s palm and also hit Owusu in the head and ribs with his walking stick.

The prosecutor said after the complainant managed to free himself, he made a formal complaint to the police and Mclaren was arrested.