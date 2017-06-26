US Embassy Educates Public On Visa Interview

Related Stories Travellers seeking a non-immigrant visa for travel to the United States (U.S) must generally appear in person for an interview with a consular officer, a statement issued by Sara Veldhuizen Steal of U.S Embassy has said.



This is in line with U. S laws which also designates limited exceptions under which the visa interview may be waived, such as for diplomats and officials traveling on official government business.



However, under the law, when a diplomat or official applies for a new visa for personal travel, that applicant must appear in person for an interview as it was neither necessary nor appropriate for the applicant to be accompanied to the interview by protocol assistants.



"As a general policy, only visa applicants are allowed in the waiting room, it said and called on all interested parties to comply with the directive saying "this is not a new policy".



But in limited and special circumstances as having a former president come in, the statement assured that the Embassy had procedures established to ensure that the "appropriate courtesies are extended."



It affirmed the commitment towards working with government to facilitate legitimate and personal travelling from Ghana to the U.S.



"Our communication to the Government of Ghana was meant to clarify this policy," the statement indicated.