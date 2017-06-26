Okyenhene To Sanction Persons Who Question His Authority

Related Stories The Overload of Akyem Abuakwa State, Okyenhene Osagyefo Amotia Ofori Panyin has issued stern warning to persons who attempt to impugn his authority by dragging his name into disrepute particularly on matters related to chieftaincy disputes.



According to Okyenhene, Ofori Panyin Palace will no longer tolerate acts of assailing his personality and the stool and has as a result subsequently ordered the traditional Council to lay surveillance and summon culprits to the palace for sanctions.



“Now the youth have the guts to go on radio to make slanderous comments, we will not allow this, I have said whether Apapam, Ankaase or anywhere anybody that will be heard speaking against this palace you must make sure you get his or her name and family identity and summon him to this Palace so that we deal with the person.”



Okyenhene gave the orders when two newly installed Chiefs namely the embattled Apapamhene, Osabarima Okgyeaman Apagya Ofori ll and Ankaasehene Baafour Ansah Sasraku Ofram ll sworn to him.



Okyenhene also cautioned against the growing phenomenon in the traditional area where some people arrogate to themselves as Kingmakers enstooling and destooling Chiefs and in the process creating chaos in the traditional area.



He entreated the Chiefs to listen to advise of elders around their stools.



