Bushfire Plunges Afram Plains into Darkness

The people of Kwahu Afram Plains North and South Districts had been plunged into darkness for the past four days as a result of a bushfire that affected the transmission cables of the Electricity of Ghana (ECG).

According to the District Manager of ECG, Mr. Albert Adjabeng, a fire set by a farmer extended to the edge of the Afram River and affected the electrical transmission cables underneath the river.

The power outage had slowed down economic activities in the two districts.

The District Manager has however assured the people of restoration of power soon as marine engineers from Accra and Koforidua were working around the clock to restore power to the two districts.

The District Chief Executive for Kwahu Afram Plains North, Mr Samuel Kena has appealed to the people to exercise restraint as efforts were being made to restore power to the two districts.

He took the opportunity to advise farmers to be cautious and desist from bush burning as carelessness could affect the entire district.

He lauded the team of engineers for the prompt attention they had given to the problem