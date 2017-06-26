Let the Virtues of Ramadan Reflect in Your Deeds –CDS

Major General Obed Akwa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), has called on Muslim servicemen to let the lessons of Ramadan imbue in them a greater sense of sacrifice and devotion.

He said: “It is only by demonstrating love and understanding for each other and the nation that you would have allowed your spiritual angle to impact on your mundane life as you persevered through this all-important religious observance.”

The CDS exhorted them to extol the same values of resilience, tenacity, and patience that were part of the range of values the professional Ghana Armed Forces sought to inculcate in all serving officers, men and women.

The CDS made call in a speech read on his behalf at this year’s Eid-Ul-Fitr prayers at the Al-Aziz Central Mosque at the Burma Camp in Accra.

The prayer service on the theme: “Upholding The Tenets of Islam,” was led by the Chief Imam of the Ghana Armed Forces, Lieutenant Colonel Umar Sanda Ahmed (Rtd).

The prayer climaxes this year’s Eid-Ul-Fitr, a period devoted for peace, forgiveness, fellow-feeling and self-diagnoses, following a successful month-long fast, which is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Eid-Ul-Fitr is also a period where Muslims engage in charity, sharing of gifts, merry-making amongst other spiritual and social activities.

Lt Col Ahmed counselled them to let the spirit of sacrifice and charity to be a permanent hallmark of theirs, explaining that service to Allah could only be demonstrated by service to humanity.

Lt Col Ahmed appealed to those who were in the habit of instigating violence to shun and uphold peace to move the country forward.

He also called on the nation to stand united to condemn mob justice and to promote tolerance and rule of law in the country.