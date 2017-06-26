 
Local News :

Home   >   News   >   Social   >   201706   >   Support National Fight Against Corruption, Muslims Urged





Support National Fight Against Corruption, Muslims Urged
 
<< Prev  |  
 
26-Jun-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
Muslims have been urged to support government in the fight against corruption in the public sector.
 

Mr Richard Adu-Poku, the Executive Director of the Livelihood Environment Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, said Muslims could do so if they exhibited a high sense of patriotism.

 

He said this in a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani on Monday as Muslims all over celebrate the Eid Ul-Fitr.

 

Mr Adu-Poku called Muslim leaders and scholars to defend and protect national interest and assets.

 

He said as government worked out modalities to reduce unemployment, Muslims in the formal sector ought to be firm and expose corrupt government officials.

 

Mr Adu-Poku said Islam is a religion of peace hence the need for Muslim youth to adhere to the religion's teachings and doctrines.

 

He also advised Muslims to promote human rights, dignity and respect for humanity and help preserve the environment as well.

 

 
 
 
 
Source: GNA
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 