Support National Fight Against Corruption, Muslims Urged

Muslims have been urged to support government in the fight against corruption in the public sector.

Mr Richard Adu-Poku, the Executive Director of the Livelihood Environment Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, said Muslims could do so if they exhibited a high sense of patriotism.

He said this in a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani on Monday as Muslims all over celebrate the Eid Ul-Fitr.

Mr Adu-Poku called Muslim leaders and scholars to defend and protect national interest and assets.

He said as government worked out modalities to reduce unemployment, Muslims in the formal sector ought to be firm and expose corrupt government officials.

Mr Adu-Poku said Islam is a religion of peace hence the need for Muslim youth to adhere to the religion's teachings and doctrines.

He also advised Muslims to promote human rights, dignity and respect for humanity and help preserve the environment as well.