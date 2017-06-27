Foreign Prostitutes Invade Ashanti – Minister

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has raised concerns about the invasion of the region by foreign sex workers.



He also cited the activities of illegal miners, Fulani herdsmen, as well as the illicit trade in small arms as some of the security challenges facing the region.



Mr Mensah called for immediate action by the police to quickly deal with the security threat and other breaches of the law before they get out of hand.



Addressing police commanders in Kumasi at a two-day national police command conference, the Regional Minister also implored members of the public to provide information to the police to assist them in their work.



“I am happy to note that the police are working hard to curb these criminal activities, and I implore the public to provide leads to the police, especially on small arms and ammunition. This region is being used as a conduit to other regions,” he stressed.



He was hopeful the regional police commanders would use the conference to share ideas on specific and several crime situations with the view to adopting strategies to combat varying criminal activities.



Mr. Osei Mensah said the increase in cross-border crimes was a major threat to the country, adding that the police commanders and their crime officers must discuss the issues in order not to make people take advantage of Ghana’s hospitality.



“This country has been playing host to our brothers and sisters from the sub-region and this has provided avenue for invasion of criminals in recent times from sister countries,” he pointed out.



The Minister added that the police would work rapidly to identify the bad nuts and arrest them before they gain root in the country.



“This calls for collaboration with your counterparts in the sub-region so that the criminals do not have a safe haven anywhere,” he asserted.



He said the transformation of the service would start from personnel in the service, who must change their attitudes and outlook.





